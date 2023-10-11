Live
Just In
Warangal: 3 cops suspended for extortion
Warangal: Commissioner of Police (CP) A V Ranganath on Tuesday suspended a constable and two home guards for extorting money from peddlers and dereliction of duty. The police in a statement said that constable K Vasu, two home guards B Anil and G Anil found peddlers travelling in a car with four kilogrammes of ganja during a vehicle check in KUC Police Station limits a few days ago. The trio which accepted a bribe let them free.
Incidentally, the same peddlers travelling were caught by the Narsampet police during a vehicle check. During the interrogation, the peddlers told the Narsampet police about the bribe given to the police in Hanumakonda. After conducting an inquiry, the Commissioner suspended the constable and two home guards. It’s learnt that the peddlers purchased ganja in Andhra Pradesh.