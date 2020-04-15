Warangal: Beneficiaries defying physical distancing

Warangal: Long queues have been the order of the day across erstwhile Warangal district with people eligible for the government's cash assistance flocking the banks to collect the Rs 1,500. It may be mentioned here that the government has been providing cash assistance for the poor to meet their expenses during the coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown.



With people flocking in large numbers outside the banks, it has become a herculean task for the authorities to maintain social distancing so that to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

Noticing a group of people defying the lockdown etiquette at a bank in Ganapuram of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh G Patil appealed to the people to wait for their turn maintaining distance from person to person. He told the people to use masks without fail. He was unhappy with the policemen on duty at the bank for not ensuring lockdown precautions.

The situation was no different at Kothaguda in Mahabubabad district. However, the scorching sun forced the beneficiaries stay under a shamiana (tent) placing their footwear in the queue.

Despite the local officials' repeated calls, they didn't maintain physical distance.