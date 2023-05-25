Warangal: BJP to launch campaign on Modi govt’s achievements

Warangal: BJP has made strong inroads into Telangana, Rao Padma, Hanumakonda district president said. Speaking at the party meeting in Hanumakonda on Thursday, she said that earlier, it was touted as BRS versus Congress in Telangana; however, the saffron party has climbed the ladder by winning Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly seats and 48 Corporators in the GHMC elections.

Sensing further damage to his party, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao put in all his efforts to win the Munugode by-poll, Padma alleged, accusing the ruling party of splurging money and misusing power. Fearing defeat, KCR also joined hands with the Left Parties to get desirable results in the Munugode by-poll, she said. “The BRS government has lost people’s trust due to its policies. Moreover, the people have started to believe the BJP that it could deliver an able governance,” Padma said. BJP Hanumakonda district in-charge V Muralidhar Goud appealed to cadres to sensitise the people about the Narendra Modi government’s achievements, and BRS’ failures. BJP is to start a nationwide mass reach-out campaign to highlight its success from May 30 to June 30, Goud said, referring to the ninth anniversary of the Modi government on May 30. Goud also emphasised the need for highlighting the development taking place in Warangal with the Central funds.

Former minister G Vijayarama Rao, former MLAs Marthineni Dharma Rao, Vonteru Jaipal and Moluguri Bikshapathi, State leader Dr Krishna Prasad and Corporator Gurumurthy Siva Kumar were among others present.