Warangal: Calendar of cultural programmes released

Warangal : Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar released a calendar of cultural events to be celebrated by the Department of Language and Culture, Telangana.

The government has decided to organise cultural programmes in the historic Hanumakonda city and Mahabubnagar, beginning with Mothers Day on May 14. The programme will reflect the undying love and selfless sacrifices of mothers, the ministers said. They said that the mothers of those persons who excelled in various fields – education, art, sports etc – will be felicitated on the Mothers Day.

The other programmes scheduled as per the calendar are… International Day of Families (May 15): Balagam movie will be screened in selected places. Telangana Formation Day (June 2): Several cultural, literary and social programmes and photo exhibitions of developmental activities in the last nine years from June 2 to 4.

A three-day drama festival will be organised in July. Independence Day celebrations on August 15, and folk arts festival on Folklore Arts Day on August 22. Short films competition will be conducted as part of Ganesh Navaratri Utsav in September. A cash award of Rs 50,000 will be given to best short film; Rs 40,000 to second best; Rs 30,000 to third best; Three consolation prizes (Rs 25,000 each). Bathukamma and Dasara celebrations from October 14 to 24. Classical dances competitions in November

The government will also organise rural sports such as marbles, Thokkudu Bill and Chiragone etc for about six months. Other sports will also be conducted, the ministers said. TSTDC chairman Gellu Srinivas Yadav and KUDA chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav were present.