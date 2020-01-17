Warangal: Conferences help exchange ideas

Warangal: The Department of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW), has organised the second International Conference on Numerical Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow (NHTFF-2020) in memory of Prof TKV Iyengar on his birth anniversary here on Friday. Of the 150 papers submitted, 91 have been for presentation during the conference. About 100 delegates from across the country have attended the conference.



Prof D Srinivas Acharya, Conference Chair and the Head of the Department of Mathematics, said that it was a great occasion for the Department to conduct the conference on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prof Iyengar. He also stated that this conference would bring the Engineers, Scientists and Mathematicians from various parts of their respective fields to one platform. Prof JV Ramana Murthy, the Conference Coordinator briefed the achievements of Prof Iyengar. Prof Pydisetty, I/C Director, NIT Warangal, said that there should be multi-disciplinary projects and research work between Engineers and Mathematicians.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Jithesh SB Gajjar, Department of Mathematics, University of Manchester, UK, said that this kind of conference will help the researchers have discussions on challenging problems. Also, this is the great avenue for collaboration. He also insisted the need to give solutions to the problems facing by the world. It is time for the researchers to break the barriers of departments and come to common platform to give solutions for better sustainability of mankind.

Prof Sandile Motsa, Department of Mathematics, University of Eswatini, Swaziland said that this platform will help exchange ideas and networking with other researchers.

He hoped the conference would promote virtuous knowledge and wisdom. Prof YN Reddy, Prof KNSK Viswanadham, Dr P Muthu,

Dr RS Selvaraj, Dr J Pranitha and other faculty members of the department took part.