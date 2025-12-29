Warangal cops nab seven inter-State gang members for ATM thefts

Hanumakonda: A seven-member inter-State gang of thieves from Rajasthan, who were stealing cash within seconds by placing metal sheets to block money from coming out of Perito company ATM machines installed at SBI branches, were jointly arrested by CCS and Kazipet police.

The police seized Rs 5.1 lakh, two cars, seven mobile phones, iron plates and duplicate keys, Central Zone DCP Dara Kavitha told the media on Sunday.

The police displayed great alertness, courage, and effective use of technology in apprehending the accused. They chased them across Mahabubabad, Bhupalpally, Warangal, and Hanumakonda districts and arrested them within 24 hours in a cinematic-style operation. Senior police officials expressed happiness and congratulated the officers involved in the operation. Kavitha stated that the accused — Arif Khan (23), Sarfaraz (24), Ash Mohammad (29), Shappus Khan (33), Shah Rukh Khan (33), Aslam Khan (33) and M. Shah Rukhas (27) — all belong to the same region in Rajasthan, Alwar district, Malkida taluka, from villages Khareda, Beejwada Naroka, Moreda and Mahavakard. As all were acquaintances, they used to drink alcohol and enjoy parties. “When their income was insufficient to sustain their lifestyle, they decided to earn money easily,” the DCP said. Through an acquaintance, they studied the loopholes in Perito company ATM machines and made duplicate keys capable of opening ATMs.

The gang first identified ATM centers with Perito machines. Using duplicate keys, they opened the front panel of the ATM and secretly fixed an iron plate with adhesive in the cash-dispensing path so that it would not be noticed. “Because of this arrangement, when bank customers attempted to withdraw cash, the money would not come out and remain stuck due to the plate,” explained the DCP.

“Believing it to be a technical fault, the customer would leave. Gang members who were observing nearby would then enter the ATM, open it using the duplicate key, and steal the cash trapped inside. Later, when the customer received a message confirming withdrawal, they would approach the bank and lodge a complaint.”

Due to multiple complaints, bank officials replaced old Perito ATM machines with new ones, reducing opportunities for the gang in that State.

The DCP said the gang committed more than 40 ATM thefts across several States, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, AP, MP, West Bengal, and Kerala.

“With intent of committing thefts, the gang arrived in the Warangal tri-city area in two cars. They identified Perito ATM centres in the city; from last November till now, committed thefts at seven ATM centres, stealing Rs 12.1 lakh. Four thefts occurred in Subedari police limits, and one each in Kazipet, Hanumakonda and Mills Colony police limits,” she said.

After customers complained to their respective banks about missing cash, the banks informed the third-party ATM security and maintenance company FSS Ltd, which then lodged complaints with the police. Following this, under the supervision of Warangal Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt, CZ DCP, and Additional DCP (crimes) Bala Swamy, special investigation teams were formed under Crime and Kazipet ACPs Sadaiah and Prashanth Reddy. Available technology was used to identify and monitor the accused.

On Sunday morning, when the accused arrived in cars to commit another theft at a Perito ATM centre near Kazipet Chowrasta and were fixing a sticker-pasted iron plate after opening the ATM door during a time when no one was present, the police caught and questioned them.