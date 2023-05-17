Warangal: Dalit Bandhu comes to rescue of impoverished Balagam fame singer

Warangal : The elegy Pastham Mogilaiah and his wife Komuramma rendered in Balagam flick catapulted them to fame.

But the laudations did not alter their life much. Mogilaiah who hails from Duggondi village in Warangal district is in deep trouble financially.

Adding more to his woes, he lost both his kidneys and is surviving on dialysis. Against this backdrop, the State government selected Mogilaiah’s family under the Dalit Bandhu scheme which provides a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for establishment of a suitable income generating source.

Thanks to the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar and Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy who made it possible.

On Tuesday, Warangal district Collector P Pravinya handed over proceedings of Dalit Bandhu to the Mogilaiah couple. It’s learnt that Mogilaiah’s son Sudarshan, who works as a driver, will now own a car and run it for livelihood.

Mogilaiah who was born into Beda Budaga Jangala community, earned a name for him as a traditional artist in north Telangana. The 60-year-old shot into fame for his song in the Balagam movie, a huge hit in recent times.