Warangal: Ekashila students excel in CBSE results

Warangal : The students of Ekashila Group of Institutions put up an excellent performance in the CBSE Class 10 results announced on Friday. K Sai Deekshith who secured 485 marks topped the institute. The others are… A Harshith 484 marks, M Phanikeertan Reddy 483 marks and K Harika 481 marks. According to a statement released by the Ekashila Group of Institutions chairman Gouru Thirupathi Reddy said that they have an excellent faculty who mastered the art of innovation in imparting education. He said that their institutions have a congenial atmosphere for the students to excel in academics. He greeted the students who performed well in the CBSE, faculty and parents. Ekashila Group of Institutions Directors Bethi Kondal Reddy and Gouru Suvija Reddy, principals Md Baba, K Ravikiran, K Ramesh Reddy, Ch Dinesh Reddy, B Laxman, K Bikshapathi, G Phani Mohan Rao and Lava Kumar were among others who also greeted the students.