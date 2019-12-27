Warangal: Focus shifts to Palle Pragathi-II

Warangal: Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil directed the officials to focus on implementing the Palle Pragathi phase-II programme in the same spirit as they did it in the first phase. Reviewing the action plan for the second phase of Palle Pragathi here on Friday, he told the officials to complete all remaining works undertaken in the first phase. It may be mentioned here that second phase of Palle Pragathi is scheduled to begin on January 2.



Patil said that an awareness programme would be organised on Sunday (December 29) and its chief guest would be the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Stating that the first phase of Palle Pragathi was a success with the active participation of local bodies and authorities, he directed the officials to adopt the same spirit so that to bring a major change in villages with the improvement of infrastructure and sanitation.

Dumping yards, graveyards, avenue plantation, greenery, cleanliness and nurseries must be ensured in Gram Panchayat, he said. The Collector instructed the officials to come up with a booklet comprising of information about the developmental activity under Palle Pragathi in all the 130 Gram Panchayats of the Urban district.

Special Collector Manu Chowdary, Transco SE Chauhan, DRDO T Ramu, ZP CEO Prasoona Rani and DPO Mahmood were among others present.