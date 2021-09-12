Warangal: Good prospects for mechanical engineering

Warangal: It's a misconception that those who studied mechanical engineering are not preferred by the software companies, DegaTirupathi Reddy, an IT consultant for African Clients such as Bank of Tanzania and KITSW 1995 Batch, said.

Speaking at an online one-day workshop on 'Career Opportunities for mechanical engineering students in computer application related industries' organised by the department of mechanical engineering, Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science in Warangal on Saturday, he said that mechanical engineers have a dual advantages as they can choose core industries and also software side.

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said they were organising various workshops & seminars to foster the culture of innovation, research, entrepreneurship among the students under the guidance of Institute Innovation Council (IIC), an initiative of MHRD.

Professor &HoD, ME, K Sridhar said that 82 mechanical engineering students of the 2020-21 batch got jobs in core & software industries such as TCS digital, TCS Ninja, DXC technologies, Cognizant, Infosys.

The highest CTC offered was Rs 7.1 lakh per annum. He said that it was made possible due to the inclusion of C, C++, Data structures, JAVA programming and industry 4.0 courses in the revised curriculum of mechanical engineering.