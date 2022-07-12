Warangal: Heavy rains put off Kakatiya festivities

Warangal: Incessant rains for the last few days not only threw life helter-skelter but also led to the postponement of Kakatiya Vaibhav Saptaham, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said, speaking to media persons here on Monday.

Vinay said that although they had ensured a grand start for the fete on July 7 with the 22nd descendent of the Kakatiya Dynasty Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo as the chief guest, the heavy rains dampened the spirit of the fiesta thereafter.

With the district administration busy monitoring the rain situation, it has become hard for them to organise the cultural events that were planned as part of the fete, Vinay said. Following the directions from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, it was decided to postpone the festival temporarily, he said. Narender said that the administration is focused on rain-related issues, hence, the events will be organised at a later date.

Pointing to the flood situation in Greater Warangal, he said that efforts are on to address all the problems under the aegis of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao. Referring to the KCR's press conference on Sunday, Narender said that the Chief Minister had totally exposed the misdeeds of the BJP-led Central Government.

He criticised the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for leveling baseless allegations against the TRS Government. Bandi Sanjay needs to explain what the Centre had done for the people in its eight years rule.