Warangal: Jamedar gets Best Employee award

Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil presented the Best Employee award to Shaik Hussain on Republic Day in Warangal on Sunday.

Warangal: Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil presented the Best Employee award to Shaik Hussain on Republic Day in Warangal on Sunday. Shaik Hussain has been working at Warangal Collectorate for the last 40 years. Hussain currently serving as Jamedar, is set to retire in January.

The Collector presented him meritorious certificate in recognition of his services. ZP Chairman Dr Sudhir, Joint Collector Dayanand, Commissioner of Police Dr Ravinder, Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy were present.

