Warangal: Jawan tested positive for Covid-19

Jangaon/Warangal: A 45-year-old jawan has been tested positive for coronavirus in Bachannapet mandal headquarters in Jangaon district. The authorities, who received the test result on Thursday night, shifted the jawan to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. The jawan, who is working in Patiala, Punjab, travelled along with the Tablighi Jamaat attendees and reached Bachannapet on March 18 in the Sampark Kranthi Express train.



Upon his arrival, he informed the district officials about his travel history and since then he was under quarantine. Several days after completing quarantine period, he had developed the symptoms of coronavirus. The tests proved that he had contracted with the virus.

Meanwhile, the medical teams who conducted tests on the family members shifted six of them to the quarantine centre.

Reacting quickly to the development, the authorities declared Bachannapet as containment zone. Jangaon District Medical and Health Officer Dr A Mahender said that medical teams have been pressed into service to conduct tests on the inmates of all 400 households.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 positive cases remained at 26 in Warangal Urban district. Of which 20 persons were cured and discharged from Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. While the number of quarantined at government centres is 7, the 1,064 are under home quarantine.