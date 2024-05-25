Live
Warangal: Laxman campaigns for BJP candidate
BJP candidate for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency Gujjula Premender Reddy is a man of principles with a clean record, Rajya Sabha member and OBC Morcha national president K Laxman said.
Speaking at a meeting here on Friday, he said that Premender has been loyal to the party for about four decades.
“Premender is the right person to raise the unemployment issue besides problems faced by the employees in the Legislative Council,” Laxman said. He appealed to youth not to take BRS candidate into consideration.
Premender said that he would strive hard to resolve the issues faced by the jobless graduates. He promised to exert pressure on the government until it takes proactive measures to create employment opportunities. Warangal district president Ganta Ravi Kumar, Kamareddy MLA K Venkata Ramana Reddy, former MP Garikapati Mohan Rao, former MLAs Aroori Ramesh, Vannala Venkataramana and T Rajeshwar Rao were among others present.