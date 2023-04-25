Warangal: Mathematician of the Year Award to IIT Prof Rajasekhar

Warangal: Professor of Mathematics, IIT Kharagpur, Dr. G P Rajasekhar bagged the prestigious Mathematician of the Year-2023 award instituted by the Ponnala Foundation in association with the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW).

Speaking on the occasion here on Monday, the chief guest and Dr. S K Joshi said that keeping the mental skills intact is true mathematics. "Mathematics is the oldest science and without it the existence of other branches is unthinkable. It is claimed that all the scientific and technological progress achieved by modern man is largely dependent on mathematics, in which Indians have made enormous contributions, Joshi said, recalling some of the Indian greats in the field. Earlier they used geometry, trigonometry, and calculus to know the time, he asked whether we could continue the same process now. He said that he will always be proud of the fact that Indians are leaders in mathematics.

Ponnala Foundation Chairman and former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah said that mathematics is everything. He said that almost all sciences are related to mathematics. He said that he is a politician by profession but a mathematician at heart. He said that he traveled miles and kilometers to school with the inspiration of his teachers. He said that he was passionate about mathematics and worked in many organizations such as NASA. He said on this occasion that today's generation is the future, and they should make their own identity in the field of mathematics.

Award recipient Dr. Rajasekhar said that students should learn what they like. Mathematics is the language of science and the better you understand the language, the better you can communicate. He said that mathematics provides an opportunity to analyze and express reason logically.

NITW Director Prof. N V Ramana Rao hailed the efforts of Ponnala Foundation. Such encouragement to teaching professionals will motivate the other faculty to work hard, he added. Registrar S Govardhan Rao, Dean Faculty Welfare, Prof. Y N Reddy, Dr. Raga Sudha, Ponnala Foundation members Ponnala Arundhati, Ponnala Subhodana, E V Srinivas Rao and Retired Professor M Pandu Ranga Rao were among others present.