Warangal: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao vows pothole-free roads

Warangal: The Warangal is evolving is one of the best cities in the country, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of 71st Republic Day at the GWMC administrative office here on Sunday.

Referring to the various schemes and programmes initiated by the Central government, he said that the city would soon witness all round development before the next Republic Day celebrations.

He assured the people that there will not be a single pothole on Warangal roads. Apart from the Smart City Mission, AMRUT and HRIDAY schemes of the Centre, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is granting a special development fund of Rs 300 crore every year," the mayor said.

The Mayor heaped praise on the TRS government for fulfilling the aspirations of the people by implementing various welfare and developmental programmes. "As of now, several development works with an outlay of Rs 2,331 crore are in progress. Smart roads, parks, libraries, civic services are being provided.

The development work on 13 junctions, including the one at Bus Station in Hanamkonda, with an outlay of Rs 23 crore has been completed. Apart from these works related to STPs, Bhadrakali and Ursu lake development, façade lighting at the Town Hall and 1000 pillar temple, FSTP centre etc were taken up and most of them are executed, the Mayor said. Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy and corporators were among others present.