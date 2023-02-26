Warangal: Medico student Preethi’s audio record with mother goes viral

Hyderabad: A conversation between Kakatiya Medical College student Preethi and her mother has gone viral on social media, shedding light on the traumatic experiences she faced at the college. Preethi attempted suicide after being harassed by senior Saif, and is currently fighting for her life.



In the widely shared audio clip, Preethi revealed to her mother that Saif's harassment had been increasing day by day, and that he was also harassing many other junior students besides her. She expressed her fear that if she were to complain about the harassment, all the seniors would band together against her and keep her isolated. Preethi also expressed doubts about her ability to continue her education under such circumstances.

Preethi's mother responded to her daughter's distress with reassurance, promising to resolve the problem without causing any further trouble.