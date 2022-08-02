Warangal: MGM gets 1st transgender care unit in State

Warangal: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH), the lifeline of north Telangana, has on Tuesday opened an exclusive clinic for the Transgender Care, thereby becoming the first in the State. The clinic is open every Tuesday to respond to the transgender community needs.

Warangal district collector B Gopi who inaugurated the clinic here on Tuesday said that they have ensured the services of experts for the healthcare of the transgender community. He said that they have come up with the initiative after a meeting with the Transgender Community State leader Laila who put forward the health issues faced by their community.

"We will try to resolve all the issues faced by the poverty-stricken transgender community. The MGMH Superintendent V Chandrasekhar responded positively for the transgender care. We have plans to offer laser treatment and hormone therapy etc in the near future," the Collector said. The transgender community irrespective of their nativity can avail the OP services every Tuesday, he said.

Laila who thanked the district administration said, "The transgender community has been confronting several health issues. Earlier, with no government facility available, we used to consult private clinics which were expensive and unaffordable." MGMH Superintendent V Chandrasekhar and Indian Red Cross Society State managing committee member EV Srinivas Rao were among others present.