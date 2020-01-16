Warangal: One thief held

Warangal: Warangal CCS Police on Thursday arrested a person, who was involved in several thefts. The accused has been identified as Chethala Kanaka Raju (29), a resident of Ramavaram of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Raju, who is a native of Arunakonda under Choppadandi Mandal in Karimnagar, was used to target locked houses and steal valuables during nights.

He was involved in three recent thefts reported in Station Ghanpur, Parkal and Subedari police station. Following the directions of Commissioner of Police V Ravinder, Crime ACP B Babu Rao formed a special team headed by CCS Inspector L Ramesh Kumar to nab the accused. Based on a tip-off, the team arrested Raju at RTN road in Hanamkonda with the help of Subedari police. They recovered silver jewellery worth around Rs 20,000 from him.



ACP B Babu Rao said that the accused lost his father at a young age and was fostered by his grandmother. Later, he continued his education with the help of his relatives. Thereafter, he left engineering mid-way.

Commissioner of Police V Ravinder commended ACB B Babu Rao, Inspector L Ramesh Kumar, Subedari SI S Sridhar and CCS SI BVS Rao for arresting the accused.