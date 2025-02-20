Warangal Police Tighten Grip on Illegal Sand Mining

Warangal : The police have intensified their crackdown on illegal sand transportation in the district. Commissioner of Police (CP) conducted inspections at Ambala and Nerella Vagu areas, which have been identified as hotspots for illegal sand mining.

To curb unauthorized sand transportation, police have set up checkpoints at key locations. Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in the illegal sand trade, including those who support or collaborate with the sand mafia.

Authorities have urged the public to report any illegal sand mining activities, reinforcing their commitment to protecting natural resources and preventing environmental damage. The inspections will continue as part of the police's ongoing efforts to eliminate illegal sand mining in the region.