Warangal Railway Station: Re-development works progress at brisk pace

Hyderabad: In the ongoing demolition of the major railway stations for re-development in Telangana, Warangal Railway Station is also in the queue to get a massive facelift by the end of this year and the works are progressing at a fast pace.

Warangal Railway station is one of the 40 Railway stations across the Telangana which is being redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) aimed at upgrading railway stations across India. Warangal Railway station fall under Secunderabad Division and is categorized as Non-Suburban Grade-3 (NSG-3).This station is under Kazipet – Vijayawada section with average foot fall of 31,887 passengers per day and annual earnings of 41.09 crore. This station serves the passengers in and around Warangal, Hanumakonda and Kazipet and one pair of trains originate/terminate and about 137 trains halt at Warangal station. This station is also having stoppage for important superfast trains in several directions like New Delhi, Howrah, Chennai, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad and Tirupati etc.

According to South Central Railway, with the expectation of an increase in footfall in the coming days, Indian Railways has planned a major transformation of the station, especially as Warangal Railway station's architecture is inspired by Kakatiya architecture, reflecting the region's cultural heritage. Over the years, the station has undergone significant renovations, including the modernisation of waiting halls, platforms and provision of several passenger amenities.

The key features of the redevelopment include – segregation of arrival/departure passenger movements to the extent possible and adequate parking within the station premises and basement parking, efficient multimodal interface, provide flexibility for integration facilities with future transport infrastructure, construction of 12m wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB) along with provision of three lifts and four escalators for convenience of passengers and improvements to existing toilets, construction of new toilet blocks including Divyangjan facilities and also provision of passenger friendly signages, train indication boards, coach indication boards, etc. will be provided, said a senior officer at SCR.

Overall 50% works have been completed so far and simultaneously all the works are in fast progress and are targeted to be completed in this financial year, he added.