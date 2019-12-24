Warangal: Pamela Satpathy calls for a cohesive effort

Warangal: Pamela Satpathy sounded like she means business in her first meeting with the top officials after assuming charge as the Commissioner of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) here on Tuesday. The Commissioner, who pointed out a few shortcomings on the first day itself, emphasised the need for working in tandem to achieve desired results.

It may be recalled here that Satpathy had been to Warangal three years ago as a trainee IAS. "Need of the hour is teamwork. Warangal has a huge scope to make rapid strides," she said, referring to the ongoing growth-centric developmental works in the city. In addition to the ongoing developmental works under Smart City, Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY), and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the GWMC would have to focus on special development funds from the State Government.

Satpathy directed the officials to focus on resolving the major issues such as sanitation, roads and street-lighting. She told the officials to bring it to her notice if they face any field-level problems.

Additional Commissioner Ch Nageshwar said that they have conducted meetings to explore the options to increase the income of the GWMC at the behest of Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao. The officials also discussed about the ongoing beautification work of Public Garden and the exercise of street vendor identification. Referring to the boulders in some areas, Satpathy told the officials to improve their aesthetics by installing series bulbs. She told the officials to identify parks that lack basic amenities.

Later, the Commissioner paid a courtesy visit to Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao and Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil. Deputy Mayor Khaja Sirajuddin, Corporators Vaddiraj Ganesh, Jorika Ramesh, Nagamalla Jhansi, Bayya Swamy and others greeted the new Commissioner.