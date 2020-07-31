Warangal: SDLCE Director Guguloth Veeranna urges authorities to fill vacancies

Warangal: With the number of incumbent workforce gradually decreasing due to superannuation, the administration is finding it a tough task to carry out its operations, the School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE) of the Kakatiya University (KU) Director Guguloth Veeranna said.



Speaking at the retirement function of A Karunasri, junior assistant, the director emphasised the need for filling vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff.

"The SDLCE is up against a huge challenge especially in regard with the diminishing number of employees. Instead of having 11, the SDLCE is left with just three teaching staff. At the end of August, one more teaching faculty is set for retirement," Veeranna said, urging the authorities to fill all the vacant posts. He further urged the administration to increase the gratuity of the non-teaching staff to Rs 12 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.