Warangal set for all-round growth

Warangal: Efforts are on to develop Warangal as the next IT hub after Hyderabad, Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has special focus on Warangal to develop it on par with Hyderabad.



"Warangal, which already has prestigious institutions like NIT in addition to a host of engineering colleges, has become an educational hub with the addition of KNRUHS, Veterinary College, Hyderabad Public School etc after the TRS came to power," he said.

In a bid to provide employment opportunities to local youth, the State government is also trying to promote IT industry in Tier 2 cities like Karimnagar, Khammam and other cities. The government had already set up an IT Incubation Centre at Madikonda. As of now the Cyient Limited is operating its centre providing employment to more than 100 software engineers, Vinay said. As part of its expansion, the Cyient came up with its own edifice in 5 acres on the premises of IT SEZ. IT Minister KT Rama Rao will be inaugurating it on Tuesday. KTR will also inaugurate the Tech Mahindra's IT unit on the occasion, he added.

Responding to a query, Vinay said that KTR has all the capabilities to lead the State as the Chief Minister. KTR, who is heading the IT and Industries Ministry, had proved his mettle as an able administrator. He also led the party successfully in the GHMC elections and other elections, he added.

Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh said that while the Cyient is to provide another 600 jobs, Tech Mahindra would initially recruit 100 software engineers. With the Mega Textile Park is already coming up, erstwhile Warangal district is set for an all-round development, he said.

Meanwhile, it's learnt that KTR is likely to inaugurate the offices of Cyient and Tech Mahindra at 11.30 am on Tuesday. KUDA Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, Farmers Debt Relief Commission Chairman Nagurla Venkateshwarlu and Warangal urban district Grandhalaya Samstha

president Md Azeez Khan were among others present.