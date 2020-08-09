Warangal: 'Speed up PMSSY hospital works' says Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal: The State government has been taking all the possible measures to provide quality healthcare to those affected with the coronavirus disease, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

Bhaskar along with Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender conducted a review meeting with the health officials here on Saturday. The duo directed the officials to speed up the works on PMSSY super-speciality hospital where the government had proposed to start a 250-bed exclusive facility for the Covid-19 victims.

They also discussed at length about the shortcomings that have to be addressed in the Covid-19 ward of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH). Apart from that the meet also focused on bringing awareness on tackling coronavirus among the people. "The pandemic can be overcome with proper medication and nutritious food," Chief Whip said.

People with Covid-19 symptoms will be able to avail tests at 14 urban health centres in the city. It is known that those who tested positive would be given corona kits free of cost. Later, the meet laid focus on the measures being taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, quality of food being supplied to the victims, etc.

Warangal Urban In-charge Collector M Haritha, Greater Warangal Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Karunakar Reddy and MGMH Superintendent K Nagarjuna Reddy were among others present.