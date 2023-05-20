Warangal: State to focus on developmental works says Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal : In a bid to speed up the developmental activity in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), the Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and the MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Friday held a review meeting here with the district administrations of Hanumakonda and Warangal. The duo laid focus on the construction of four stadiums and retaining wall along the nalahs and measures being taken to tackle the flooding of colonies, establishment of sewerage treatment plants etc.

It was decided to finalise the tenders and complete the construction of four stadiums, each with an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, by August end. The officials were also told to complete the renovation works on Kakatiya Musical Garden at the earliest. The work on the modern bus station in Warangal will be grounded in the first week of June.

The officials also laid focus on the proposed modernisation of Hanumakonda bus station and construction of Mada streets at the historical Bhadrakali temple.