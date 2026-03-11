Warangal to be developed on par with Hyderabad

Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said on Tuesday that the State government is taking special measures for the overall development of Warangal city.

The Minister, along with Endowments and Forests Minister Konda Surekha, held a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat to assess the progress of development works in Warangal district.

Ponguleti said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is giving special priority to the development of Warangal with the aim of developing it on par with Hyderabad. He directed officials to speed up the implementation of government decisions and ensure that development works meet public needs.

He suggested that major development works in Warangal, considered the most important city after Hyderabad, should be completed by June 2 and inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The minister also reviewed the development of Bhadrakali Temple and the desiltation of Bhadrakali lake. He directed officials to take steps for the construction of a temple with black stone in the Mada Veedhi area and to expedite land acquisition for the head regulator, in-fall and out-fall works of the lake. Ponguleti said the construction of the Warangal Super Specialty Hospital has been completed and instructed officials to make it operational by June by completing equipment installation and recruitment of doctors and staff.

He also asked officials to expedite land acquisition for the Inner Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and the Young India Integrated Residential School in Warangal West constituency.

The Minister further directed officials to complete the tender process for underground drainage works worth Rs 5,257 crore and begin the works next month.

MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Nagaraju, Nayini Rajender, Baswaraju Saraiah, Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, and district collectors of Warangal and Hanamkonda attended the meeting.