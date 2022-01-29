Warangal: TRS serves a volley of posers to BJP

Warangal: Did the BJP leaders have any answers if the people question them about the Central government's assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorgansiation Act-2014, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao asked. Addressing a press conference in Hanumakonda on Friday, he posed a volley of questions to former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender who was in Enumamula Agricultural Market Yard to console the chilli farmers. He said that locals obstructed the visit of Eatala when he toured Bayyaram.

"Even though the Telangana government had provided land for railway coach factory in Kazipet and tribal university in Mulugu, the Centre failed to initiate work. "Instead of blaming the TRS government without much ground, its better if the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay stay silent," Errabelli said. The BJP leaders often say that they will send Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the jail. Then what about Prime Minister Narendra Modi who hoodwinked people by making hollow promises such as creating two crore jobs, he said. Modi should be jailed for betraying people, Errabelli added.

He criticised the BJP for not giving national status to the Sammakka Saralamma jatara at Medaram although it's regarded as one of the biggest tribal fairs in the world.

Thanking KCR for making him TRS Hanumakonda district president, Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that BJP is envious of TRS' popularity. The BJP leaders who are making threatening comments can't even touch KCR, he said. Union Minister Kishan Reddy who recently came to erstwhile Warangal district was like a tourist. He did nothing for the development of tourism in Warangal, he added.

Wardhannapet MLA and newly appointed TRS Warangal district president Aroori Ramesh accused the BJP leaders of defaming the TRS Government through social media. "We will expose the BJP's anti-people policies," he said. TRS Jangaon district president P Sampath Reddy and MLC Banda Prakash were among others present.