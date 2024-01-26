Warangal: Voter awareness must for youngsters

Warangal: “Efforts are on to improve voter percentage,” Warangal district collector P Pravinya said. Participating in the 14th National Voters’ Day here on Thursday, she said that the government had organised various programmes in the name of ‘Vore for Sure’ to draw voters to the polling stations.

“Vore for Sure was a massive success. More than 20,000 youngsters registered and utilised their vote in the recently concluded elections to the Assembly. These apart, 13,000 senior citizens also utilised their franchise. There are 14,000 PWD (persons with disability) voters in the Hanumakonda district; of which 600 PWD voters availed ‘home voting’ facility,” Pravinya said.

She urged officials to focus more on bringing voters to the polling stations by organising awareness programmes. Later, she administered the Voters’ day pledge and gave away awards to the officials who strived hard during the Assembly elections.

The Collector distributed EPIC Cards to the new voters and felicitated the senior citizens who utilised their vote in the recent elections to the Assembly.