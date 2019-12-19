Trending :
Warangal's Chaitanya gets Deemed to be University status

Warangal
Warangal: Warangal's Chaitanya Group of Colleges, established in 1991, has got a rare distinction with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), Government of India, according it the status of Deemed to be University. It is the second private institution in the country after 2010 to get such a rare honour. It would be known as "Chaitanya Institute of Science and Technology Deem to be University."

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, College founder and chairman Ch Purushotham Reddy, who is now the Chancellor of the University, said that they would in the long run set up medical college and nursing college. "In the immediate future we want to introduce courses such as pilot training, hotel management, hospital management and other job-oriented courses," he said.

The Chaitanya group of institutions now has four colleges – UG, PG, Pharmacy and Engineering with a total student strength of over 5,600 including 187 students from various foreign countries. The group succeeded in securing A grade from NAAC three times consecutively and UGC has recognised the college as 'College with potential for Excellence.' It was also recognised as one of the 30 colleges in the country to adopt best practices.

"Ours is the only college to get autonomous state in Telangana and now this Deemed to be University status as well," Reddy said. The Deemed to be University status provides an opportunity to have academic programmes of high quality, creative and innovative courses and in-house projects for final semester students and adherence to academic calendar without any deviation.

"This is a boon to the students of Telangana as now they have a wide choice of courses with high job potential," the Chancellor said. According to him, they presently have three campuses in Warangal city.

Now they would plan to have an integrated campus on 100 acres of land at Madikonda on the city outskirts within three years from now.

Former vice chancellor Prof Iqbal Ali and Chaitanya colleges Officer on Special Duty Dr K Veera Venkataiah were present.

