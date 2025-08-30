Warangal’s makeover: Where culture meets concrete

Onceknown as the cultural heart of Telangana, Warangal is fast emerging as the State’s next real estate and economic powerhouse, thanks to a combination of large-scale infrastructure projects, industrial investments, and the government’s push to designate it as Telangana’s second capital.

At the centre of this transformation is the revival of Mamnoor Airport, which is expected to boost connectivity and trigger a surge in both residential and commercial development. Complementing this are mega projects such as the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, one of India’s seven integrated textile hubs proposed by the Centre, the Railway Coach Factory at Kazipet,the Outer Ring Road (ORR), and Smart City initiatives that are collectively reshaping Warangal’s urban and economic landscape.

Warangal’s real estate market is witnessing unprecedented activity. While apartment sales in central areas are showing slower absorption with mild price corrections, open plots on the city’s peripheries continue to attract investors, especially around the Warangal ORR and upcoming industrial clusters. The villa segment is also gaining traction, with premium buyers eyeing modern housing projects across the city.

“Despite short-term variations, the overall growth trajectory is strong. Warangal is on the cusp of transformative change,” said Srinivas Mantha, President of Build Earth Infra. He highlighted that strategic investments along the upcoming Warangal airport, ORR and near industrial corridors would offer the highest appreciation in the coming years.

Adding further momentum, the Centre has approved the widening of National Highway-563 between Warangal and Khammam into a four-lane corridor. With traffic steadily increasing—especially due to the upcoming airport—the project is expected to ease congestion and enhance connectivity. This expansion comes alongside other major upgrades, including the six-lane expansion of NH-163 connecting Hyderabad–Warangal–Chhattisgarh and the widening of NH-563 towards Karimnagar and Jagtial. Experts believe these projects will not only improve travel, but also significantly push up land values in and around Warangal, cementing its position as a hub of highway connectivity.

The state government has placed Warangal’s development on high priority. At a recent review meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reiterated his vision of developing Warangal as Telangana’s second capital, urging officials to accelerate key projects such as the airport, Mega Textile Park, Bhadrakali Temple beautification, underground drainage system, and railway upgrades.

Warangal, with its rich Kakatiya legacy, is now embracing modern growth. The removal of 3.5 lakh cubic meters of silt from Bhadrakali Lake and other urban beautification projects underline efforts to blend heritage with development. With strategic location advantages, robust infrastructure expansion plans, and a strong government push, Warangal is rapidly evolving into a prime investment destination. For early investors, developers, and homebuyers, the city offers a rare mix of cultural heritage and modern growth. As projects take shape, Warangal is set to emerge not just as Telangana’s cultural capital, but also as its second seat of power and a thriving regional economic hub.