Warning of heavy rain lashing Vikarabad, Sangareddy today

Begumpet: The IMD on Wednesday warned of heavy rain very likely to occur on July 15 at isolated places in Vikarabad, Sangareddy among ten Telagana districts.

The IMD bulletin said thunderstorms with lightening and gusty winds (speed up to 30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places across the State.

According to the forecast for Hyderabad, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are likely on July 15, 16, 18, while on July 17 it will be light rain or drizzle.

On July 19 and 20 thundery development is forecast. According to the bulletin, the Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Jagtial, Kamareddy and Nirmal districts.

Heavy rainfall lashed a few places in Mancherial and Vikarabad districts and at isolated places in Adilabad, J. Bhupalpally, Nizamanad, Nalgonda, Mulug, Medak and Sangareddy districts.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Vikarabad, Nawabpet record 9 cm each, Kodangal ( Vikarabad), Papannapet (Medak) 8 each, Kohir ( Sangareddy), Medak, Tandur ( Vikarabad) 7 each, Peddemul Mominpet, Doma, Bomraspeta (all in Vikarabad), Maheswaram (RR) 6 each, Yacharam, Ibrahimpatnam (both RR), Pargi (Vikarabad) 5 each There was 4 cm rain each in Kowdipalle (Medak), Marpalle (Vikarabad), Shadnagar, Kondurg (both RR).Three cm rain each occurred in Manchal (RR), Ramayampet, Alladurg, Tekmal (all in Medak), Hyderabad, Chegunta (Medak), Saroornagar (RR).