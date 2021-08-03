Watch: Cyberabad traffic police shares Bachupally road accident video

A driver's negligence can either claim a life or make a person a disabled for the lifetime. Such accident video has been shared by the Cyberabad traffic police.

The video, of the fatal accident at Bachuaplly which occurred around 12.14 pm on July 17, shows a bike rider being hit by a car while he was trying to overtake a lorry. The man was crushed under front tyres of the lorry.











The police said that how the negligence driving can cause one's life. "The accident has occurred due to negligence driving and no precautionary measures are being taken," the police said.

They added that the following the traffic rules and learning lessons from the incidents would prevent such accidents in the future.