Water Board MD inspects filling station

Hyderabad: Ashok Kumar, Managing Director, Hyderabad Water Board, along with senior officers visited and inspected a filling station at Madhapur on Sunday.

During the inspection, the managing director interacted with staff of the filling station and was informed that around 600 trips are being delivered per day, while 80 per cent of bookings are being delivered within 6-12 hours and the remaining 20 percent are being delivered within 24 hours and the filling station has six filling points and 80 tankers. He advised all the officials to be ready to meet the water demand in the summer and wanted them to take appropriate steps to deliver tankers immediately after booking.

He also said that additional tankers and staff should be provided if necessary and assured that if there are any requirements to provide better services, proposals should be prepared and they would be sanctioned.

Later, Water Board ED Mayank Mittal inspected several filling stations on Sunday including Shapurnagar, Moulali, and Yellareddy Guda filling stations. They checked the tanker booking status, how many tankers being booked per day, how many deliveries being made, and other details. They spoke to the tanker filling station in-charges and found out the details.

During inspection, it was found that the TGNPDCL department was carrying out maintenance work in the Masid Banda section. Due to this, the power supply to the filling stations under that section has stopped. As a result, water supply through tankers has stopped. Water is being supplied through a single filling station (gravity-driven), said a senior officer, HWMSSB.