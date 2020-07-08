Water level increases in Godavari at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: Water level of River Godavari has been increasing steadily at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district. The water level reached 20 feet on Wednesday evening, informed the officials. The water level was at 11.8 feet on Monday. With the copious rainfall in the upper catchment of Godavari, the river was receiving flood waters.



District Collector MV Reddy has alerted the public living near the riverbanks and warned them not to attempt to cross rivulets and streams that were in full spate.

He directed mandal-level officials to make public announcements in the villages cautioning the public not to cross the streams. The engineering officials were told to expedite the works of bridges that are under construction in the district. A control room was set up at the Collectorate to address any emergency situation, the

Collector added.

Meanwhile, Taliperu project was full of flood water on Wednesday at Cherla in Bhadrachalam. Due to heavy rains in the upper catchment area in Chhattisgarh State the flood water reached the project heavily. On Tuesday the Irrigation Engineer opened three gates and released 1407 cusecs of water into Godavari. The water level in the project is 1400 cusecs said the officers on Wednesday.