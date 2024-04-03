  • Menu
Water problem should be solved from time to time - Nagar Kurnool MLA Koochukulla Rajesh Reddy

Water problem should be solved from time to time - Nagar Kurnool MLA Koochukulla Rajesh Reddy
Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy ordered the authorities to take measures to ensure that the people do not have drinking water problem keeping in view the summer season.

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy ordered the authorities to take measures to ensure that the people do not have drinking water problem keeping in view the summer season.

He attended the general assembly meeting of Tadur Mandal Parishad in Nagar Kurnool Constituency on Wednesday as the chief guest.

The authorities should conduct reviews and take immediate action, he warned the officials that he would not tolerate any complaints on the water issue. It was suggested to drill boreholes and supply water through tanks in the needy villages, in which public representatives and officials participated.

