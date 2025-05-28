Water released from Guddemdoddi reservoir

Gadwal: In a significant step towards supporting farmers and strengthening agriculture in the region, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy inaugurated the release of irrigation water from Phase-1 Pump House of the Nettampadu Lift Irrigation Scheme near Guddemdoddi village under Dharur Mandal.

The MLA formally switched on the pump house, marking the beginning of the water release for agricultural purposes. As part of the ceremony, the MLA performed a traditional Gangamma Puja before commencing the water release. The released water will flow through canals to replenish tanks, ponds, and other water bodies, thereby enabling farmers to utilize it for crop cultivation.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA highlighted that early rainfall this year has increased the water levels in the Krishna River, enabling timely release of water from the Guddemdoddi reservoir. He assured the farming community that irrigation water will be provided for two crop seasons this year. He praised the efforts of irrigation officials and expressed confidence that farmers will successfully cultivate both crops with government support.

The MLA provided an update on the Rayalampadu Reservoir, which has a storage capacity of 4 TMCs. He informed that currently, it holds around 2 TMCs of water. Acknowledging some difficulties in achieving full capacity, he stated that the matter has been brought to the attention of the Minister for Irrigation Uttam Kumar Reddy and relevant officials and assured that the reservoir works will be completed soon.

He committed to ensuring that Rayalampadu Reservoir stores its full capacity next year and delivers irrigation water up to the tail-end lands, supporting two full crops. The MLA urged farmers to use the available water judiciously and in coordination to avoid wastage and maximise benefits.