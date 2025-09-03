We shall construct project at Tummidihatti, avers CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has vowed to fulfill the aspirations of former CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy by undertaking the Tummidihatti project. He asserted that through this he will ensure the Ranga Reddy district and parts of Mahbubnagar receive Godavari waters. He also affirmed that the State Government will complete the SLBC works and fulfill the dreams of the farmers soon.

Participating in Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy Memorial Awards- 2025 programme on Tuesday, the Chief Minister remembered that former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy’s had aimed to complete the Pranahita-Chevella project to support irrigation across the State, but the previous government in the name of ‘redesigning’ shifted the project from Tummidihatti to Medigadda. “The original plan of YSR was undermined. From this platform I am giving word that this project which was part of YSR’s aspirations shall be constructed at the same site, Tummidihatti,” the CM asserted.

Revanth Reddy further said that YSR took up the SLBC project to address the fluoride menace in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. The works were already completed on a stretch of 30 km tunnel.

“The people ‘s government is committed to complete the pending works of the tunnel and solve the farmers’ plights in the drought hit Nalgonda district”, the CM said.

Speaking on the issue of ‘urea shortage’ in the State, the Chief Minister emphasised that it was time for encouraging the ‘organic farming’ in the State. He asked the Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who was present on the occasion to come up with a plan for encouraging farmers to ‘shift to organic farming’. Recalling YSR’s strong desire to make Rahul Gandhi as the PM of the country, Revanth Reddy said that Congress leader YS Sharmila and him will strive to fulfill the dream of the former chief minister of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

The CM also recollected former YSR’s reply to his comments as the first time MLA during the debate on budget. During his stint as CM, YSR always answered the opposition without arrogance.

The Chief Minister observed that many leaders develop friendship with CMs and they vanish soon after the CM loses power. “KVP Ramachandra Rao is an exception, who maintained a strong bond with YSR. No one will replace YSR and KVP in maintaining such an adorable strong friendship bond forever,” he said.