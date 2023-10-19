We shall liberate Telangana from KCR’s rule: Revanth

Hyderabad: PCC Chief A Revanth Reddy affirmed that Telangana which was given by Sonia Gandhi will be liberated from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s rule. Addressing the public meeting at Mulugu on Wednesday, he said that Sonia Gandhi fulfilled her promise of granting Telangana, but people were deprived of the fruits of bifurcation and people's aspirations remained unfulfilled.

“That is why Congress has decided to implement six guarantees and fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana," he affirmed. Revanth Reddy said that under the BRS government injustice was meted out to the tribals and assured to provide justice to the STs. He said Gandhi family was in Telangana to liberate Telangana from clutches of KCR and his family.

“KCR who took power twice in Telangana, has done nothing. He destroyed the hopes of the martyrs and the unemployed," he alleged. Revanth Reddy said that scores of students and youth made sacrifices for the achievement of Telangana, but the new State faced corruption and anarchy under BRS’s rule.