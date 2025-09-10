Live
We will provide all basic facilities to students, says Wanaparthy collector
Wanaparthy dist: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi suggested that the necessary basic facilities will be provided in the Gurukul school, but the students should study well.
On Wednesday evening, the Collector visited the Budharam Gurukul Girls' School and College. On this occasion, the Collector spoke to the students about the issue of the recent rat bites to the students. The students explained to the Collector that they saw the rat but did not think it had bitten them. When the RBSK medical doctor expressed suspicion, the students told the Collector that TT injections were given as a precautionary measure at the primary health center and that there was no problem for them. When the Collector asked if the seven students slept in the same room, no, three of them slept in one room and four others in different rooms, and that too on the beds.
The students brought to the attention of the Collector that the Gurukul school needed a boundary wall and that it would be good to build a septic tank.
Responding, the Collector ordered the Principal to immediately prepare proposals and submit them.
Later, the Collector asked some questions on the board in the classroom to know the academic abilities of the students and elicited their answers. The syllabus was explained in an easy-to-understand manner to the students.
The Collector said that all the necessary facilities would be provided in the Gurukul school, but the Collector suggested that they should study well so as to bring a good name to the parents and the Gurukul school.