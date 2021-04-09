Wearing masks must across Telangana: DGP Mahender Reddy

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police (DGP), M Mahender Reddy, on Friday held a video conference with all senior police officers of the State, including Commissioners, IGs, DIGs, SPs, DSPs and SHOs.

The DGP instructed the officers to coordinate with all the stakeholders in the local communities including resident welfare associations, officials at the village/ward level and ensure strict implementation of the rule relating to mandatory wearing of the mask in all public places. The DGP further directed the officers to involve all the self-help groups in securing the voluntary compliance by the local communities.

Speaking at the meet, Mahender Reddy noted, "Strict enforcement measures should be taken across the State to enforce the use of masks. If anybody is found to be violating the rule, then strict action will be taken against them, including prosecuting repeat offenders by registering specific cases. Apart from it, the owners of various commercial establishments where gatherings are likely to take place including malls, wine shops, pubs, hotels, restaurants, kirana shops, and petrol pumps etc., are instructed that they should not allow the entry of people without masks."

The DGP stressed that establishments should not provide services to the customers not wearing masks and they should prominently display appropriate signages.

The DGP appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police department in ensuring 100% compliance of norms relating to wearing of masks and maintaining social distance on a voluntary basis and help contain the spread of deadly virus.