Weather report: Rainfall forecast for parts of Telangana

Parts of Telangana are set to witness rainfall over the next few days as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad issued a thunderstorm alert for many parts of the state till March 23.

"Many parts of Telangana will witness light to moderate rainfall till March 23 due to the extension frequency about 0.9 kilometre on the surface Vidarbha and its neighbouring areas," the IMD said.

The weathermen also attributed to the rainfall is due to the formation of a trough from Karnataka to Marathwada over south-central Maharashtra. Due to the effect, districts like Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mancherial, Kamareddy will experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

