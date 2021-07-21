Weather report: Telangana to receive heavy rain for next three days, officials alerted to be vigilant

The meteorological department has warned of heavy to very heavy rains in Telangana in the next three days. It warned that some districts were likely to be hit hard by heavy rains and government agencies should be prepared to deal with it. On the 23rd, it was reported that there was a possibility of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas.



Heavy rains are expected in some parts of the state on Wednesday. The meteorological department has forecasted heavy rains with thunder and lightning on Thursday and Friday. Extreme levels of rainfall are expected in northern Telangana as well as southern Telangana districts.



The Meteorological Office has forecasted heavy rains in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri, and Khammam districts on the 21st. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Adilabad, Kumarakom, Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri, and Khammam districts on July 22 and 23.



Meanwhile, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Kamareddy districts are likely to receive heavy rains on May 22 and 23.