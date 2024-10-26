Weather update: Moderate rains likely in Telangana today

Telangana is experiencing an unusual climate shift, characterized by a peculiar blend of warm sunshine during the day and notably cold temperatures in the morning and evening. Meteorological officials in Hyderabad have reported the highest temperatures recorded in many areas while warning of potential rain in the region.

Although there is no immediate threat from cyclone, light showers are anticipated in various locations across the state. "Showers are possible, but the weather in Hyderabad is expected to remain predominantly dry," officials stated. They further explained that cold mornings will give way to sunny afternoons, but by evening, a significant drop in temperature is expected, leading to the possibility of rain in some areas.

For the past two days, many parts of Telangana have recorded temperatures around two degrees lower than the seasonal norm. While daytime may bring warmer conditions, evenings have seen a notable cooling effect, accompanied by brisk cold winds. The Meteorological Department has predicted that this trend of below-normal temperatures will continue throughout the coming week.

Health experts are advising the elderly and young children to take precautions against the increasing severity of the cold front. They recommend wearing warm cotton and woolen clothing, including sweaters and mufflers, particularly when going outside. Additionally, residents are urged to ensure their indoor environments maintain a comfortable temperature to combat the chill.