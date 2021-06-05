Weather update: Monsoon likely to advance further into Telangana in 2-3 days

Weather update in Telangana: The Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance further into some more parts of Telangana during next two-three days, the IMD said on Friday.

There was pre-monsoon rain accompanied by thunder in some parts of the City during the day, when the cloudy weather prevailed.

According to the IMD bulletin, rain or thundershowers towards evening or night is the forecast for Hyderabad from June 5 to 8. On June 9 and 10 the sky will be partly cloudy with possibility of rain or thunderstorms.

The day temperatures from June 5 to 10 in the City will be 37, 38, 38, 38, 38 and 38 degrees Celsius respectively. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to lash on June 5 isolated places in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and 14 other districts, Sangareddy and Vikarabad on June 6, besides other districts in the State. Thunderstorms will continue in several districts on June 7 and 8, the bulletin stated.