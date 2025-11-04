Live
Weather update: Rain alert issued for Telangana today
The Meteorological Department has alerted residents of Telangana to prepare for mixed weather conditions today, with heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning anticipated in several districts later in the afternoon.
Officials have issued a precautionary advisory for individuals in Adilabad, Komurambhim, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, and Gadwal. Residents are urged to remain vigilant due to the potential for lightning strikes in these areas, and to seek shelter in safe locations when necessary.
In other parts of the state, light to moderate rain is expected intermittently. Authorities encourage everyone to stay updated on weather developments and to exercise caution during periods of inclement weather.