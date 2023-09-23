Live
Just In
Weather update: Rains to continue in Telangana for three more days
The Hyderabad Meteorological Department said that due to the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains are likely to occur in the state from Saturday. In this background, yellow alert has been issued for 16 districts including Hyderabad. It has been revealed that from 25th of this month, South West Monsoon will retreat and move back from Rajasthan. IMD scientist Shravani said that there is a possibility of rains till December due to this effect.
The Meteorological Center has announced that there will be rains across the state for the next three days due to low pressure. Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nizamabad districts are likely to receive rain from Friday evening, it said predicting that light to moderate rains on Saturday and Sunday. Adilabad, Komurambhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal and Hanumakonda districts are likely to receive heavy rain at places.
Many areas have been drenched due to the rains since Thursday night. Rain lashed Greater Hyderabad as well as Warangal and Medak districts. Parvatgiri mandal of Warangal district recorded the highest rainfall of 141 mm.