Weather update: Telangana to receive rains, yellow alert issued

A cyclonic storm has made landfall on the coast of South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh today (Friday), moving in a north-northwesterly direction. The Meteorological Department has announced that the storm will impact the state of Telangana, issuing a yellow alert across all districts.

Residents can expect moderate to heavy rainfall in various areas, with winds reaching speeds of 40 km/h accompanied by light thunder and lightning in some regions. Specifically, districts likely to experience significant rain include Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Janagama, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Jagtial, and Hyderabad.

Authorities are advising residents to remain vigilant as the situation develops