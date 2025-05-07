Live
Welcome beauty pageant guests with a touch of tradition: Jupally
Tourism Minister suggests adorning the airport arrival area with fresh flowers along with traditional mango and banana leaf ‘toranas’
Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday directed the officials to ensure a grand and culturally authentic welcome that reflects Telangana’s rich traditions and warm hospitality.
Jupally Krishna Rao visited Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Tuesday to review the arrangements for receiving international delegates arriving for the Miss World pageant. The airport must serve as a vibrant gateway to Telangana’s identity, showcasing our traditions and cultural pride, he remarked.
Accompanied by officials from GMR Passenger Experience, the Department of Tourism, Customs, Immigration, and CISF, the Minister conducted a detailed inspection of the arrangements. He suggested adorning the arrival area with fresh flowers along with traditional mango and banana leaf ‘toranas’ to create a festive and visually immersive atmosphere.
To ensure a seamless experience for the arriving delegates, the Minister directed authorities to streamline immigration and customs procedures and to increase the number of reception teams. He emphasised that every aspect of the airport experience should prominently reflect Telangana’s artistic and cultural heritage.
During the inspection, the Minister briefly interacted with Miss India Nandini Gupta and Miss Mexico Marlé Lél Cervantes, who had arrived at the airport. He encouraged them to explore Telangana’s historical and cultural landmarks and extended his best wishes for their participation in the Miss World event.