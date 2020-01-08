Welfare Board constituted in TSRTC

Hyderabad: The process of disbanding trade unions in TSRTC seems to have begun.

The TSRTC management has constituted a 202-member Employee Welfare Board to address the grievances of the employees and address various issues pertaining to their service matters and other problems faced by the employees in discharge of their duties.

The board consists of two employees from each depot and those who have been nominated by the executive directors of the concerned zones.

The sources said that the issues of employees at depot level would be solved immediately. The issues of regions, zones and corporate office would be transferred to higher level.

Employees would be encouraged to post suggestions for development of organisation so that they can be taken up at an appropriate level.

Divisional manager and deputy chief personal manager would play a vital role in solving the problems of the employees by advising the depot managers to take positive stand on the issues, the official said.

It may be recalled that the process of disbanding unions began soon after the RTC employees called off the strike following various assurances given by Chief Minister KCR after the 45-day old strike.

The Chief Minister had told the employees to keep away from the unions and said that the RTC would constitute a welfare board to address their day to day issues.

The union leaders chose to take a cautious stand on speaking on the welfare board. A union leader said, "This is against the Trade Union Act.

The TSRTC had a powerful trade union setup, which gave the workers representatives several privileges, including representation in the board in the form of directors.

These unions have been in existence since 1950. The RTC unions had got many privileges compared to other trade unions. The union leaders used to get duty relief, which no other organisation used to provide.

Presently, there are more than 10 unions affiliated to various political parties.